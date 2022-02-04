Applebee's in WNY hold hiring event on Tuesday

The event will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at various restaurants in the area.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In need of a job? Applebee's across Western New York will be holding hiring events on Tuesday.

The hiring event will focus on adding cooks and servers to teams. Openings include full-time and part-time positions.

“We are more than just another restaurant here at Applebee’s,” said Susan Sabio, VP of Human Resources at T.L. Cannon Companies. “Our restaurants focus not only on our guests and team members, but also on giving back to our communities. We offer flexibility and growth, alongside some awesome perks. If you wish to join our Applebee’s family, head down to your local restaurant to apply.”

People interested in applying for positions can go for interviews from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. at stores in Amherst, Batavia, Buffalo, Blasdell, Cheektowaga, Lancaster, Jamestown, Dunkirk, Lockport, Olean, Niagara Falls and West Seneca.