West Valley man arrested for firing gun toward neighbor

Gerard Fink is accused of firing multiple shotgun shots in the direction of his neighbor and a friend who were riding 4 wheelers, according to deputies
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
A close-up photo of police lights by night

WEST VALLEY, N.Y. — A West Valley man has been arrested after he reportedly fired a shotgun multiple times in the direction of his neighbor and another friend, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office. 

On September 3, deputies said 57-year-old Gerard Fink shot a shotgun multiple times in the direction of his neighbor outside his West Valley home. Investigators said the neighbor and a friend were riding 4 wheelers near Fink's property line. 

Fink was charged with reckless endangerment in the second degree and is currently awaiting a court date. 

