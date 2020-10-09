West Valley man arrested for firing gun toward neighbor

Gerard Fink is accused of firing multiple shotgun shots in the direction of his neighbor and a friend who were riding 4 wheelers, according to deputies

WEST VALLEY, N.Y. — A West Valley man has been arrested after he reportedly fired a shotgun multiple times in the direction of his neighbor and another friend, according to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office.

On September 3, deputies said 57-year-old Gerard Fink shot a shotgun multiple times in the direction of his neighbor outside his West Valley home. Investigators said the neighbor and a friend were riding 4 wheelers near Fink's property line.