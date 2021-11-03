West Side Community Services opens inclusive child and family center

Programs are designed to help parents and caregivers to engage and socialize with their children during their critical years

BUFFALO, N.Y. — West Side Community Services has opened a new 'Stay and Play Children and Family Center in Buffalo.

The educational center, which is open to not just neighbors on the West Side, but to all Buffalo residents, promotes play, engagement and socialization for young children starting at birth through 5 years old.

Programs are designed to help parents and caregivers to engage and socialize with their children.

According to the center, research shows a child's most critical years are from birth to 5 years old, and that children who have access to preschool-type program and instructional play have more tendencies to attend college or other post-secondary programs.