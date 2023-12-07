West Side Community Services asking for 716 day donations towards field trips for after school program

West Side Community Services is asking for those donating to 716 to help send children on more field trips.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — If you are planning on making a 716 Day donation, West Side Community Services is looking for help.

In honor of 716 Day , and helping local non-profits, West Side Community Services is raising money towards giving their after school program the opportunity to take more field trips.

The after-school program, serves children who attend both Buffalo Public and Buffalo Charter schools in grades K-6. Due to the School Age Child Care license it allows the program to accept up to 44 children.

Throughout the year the West Side Kids after school program has kids participate in all sorts of fun activities, that are led by youth program specialists and external partners.

Their goal is to raise $1500, and with that it will allow West Side Kid's the budget to have the proper transportation, and admission costs covered for their potential special trip.

The fundraising page will be open for donations at 7:16am on July 16 until Tuesday July18th for those interested in donating.