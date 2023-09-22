West Side Bazaar sets October opening for 18 new businesses

The new 16,000-square-foot building includes four shared kitchen spaces for eight food businesses, and more.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The new West Side Bazaar will open on Oct. 17 with 18 new businesses, but the Downtown Bazaar isn't going anywhere.

Together, the two sites include more than two dozen small businesses, most of them operated by refugee and immigrant owners.

The West Side Bazaar will open at 1432 Niagara St., in a former gin mill during Prohibition. The Westminster Economic Development Initiative has poured millions of dollars into developing an incubator space to replace the former bazaar on Grant Street, which closed prematurely after a fire last fall.