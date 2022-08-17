West Side Bazaar receives grant from county

WEDI will receive $925,000 to move and expand the West Side Bazaar.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Westminster Economic Development Initiative, or WEDI, received a grant from Erie County to help fund the move and expansion of the West side Bazaar.

On Friday it was announced that WEDI received $925,000 for the project they have been planning since March 2021.

The West Side Bazaar will move from its 3,200 square foot home on Grant Street to an old factory with more than 16,000 square feet on Niagara Street.

“It’s exciting to receive this level of support from Erie County,” said WEDI Executive Director Carolynn Welch. “We’re grateful for this award and the recognition from the County for the new Bazaar that will be an anchor destination on Niagara Street. It’s a tangible expression of a future where equity is truly possible. More than a business, the West Side Bazaar is a vital cultural hub with demonstrated public appeal.”

The new West Side Bazaar is set to open next year where it will have space for 24 restaurants as well as retail, professional services, test, and rental kitchens, classrooms, event space, and seating for 200 or more patrons.

An economic feasibility study conducted by WEDI projects that the space could generate $34 million over five years and 250,000 visitors annually.