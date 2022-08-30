Construction begins on new West Side Bazaar

The West Side Bazaar will move from its 3,200 square foot home on Grant Street to an old factory on Niagara St. with more than 16,000 square feet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Tuesday morning ground was officially broken at the new location for the West Side Bazaar.

Construction on the $11.5 million project to move the Bazaar to Niagara Street is now underway. The West Side Bazaar will move from its 3,200 square foot home on Grant Street to an old factory with more than 16,000 square feet. The project has been in the works since March of 2021.

"For over 10 years, the West Side Bazaar has given disadvantaged entrepreneurs the opportunity to turn their dreams into reality," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "I have enjoyed visiting the market, meeting and hearing the stories of the vendors at the Bazaar. The new location of the West Side Bazaar will be a significant economic boon for the community, drawing thousands of visitors and helping the Niagara Street neighborhood and Buffalo thrive."

The new space at 1432 Niagara Street will allow for 24 restaurants in addition to retail, test kitchens, classrooms and event space.

"To open a restaurant is my lifelong dream and I am forever grateful to WEDI for the opportunity. Everyone should ask themselves what they can do for the West Side Bazaar to make it a success at its new location," West Side Bazaar Vendor Akec Aguar said.

An economic feasibility study conducted by WEDI projects that the space could generate $34 million over five years and 250,000 visitors annually.

"We're thrilled about this development and are looking forward to transforming a vacant building into a vibrant destination for the West Side community and all of Western New York. We look forward to seeing other businesses join us on Niagara Street to add to the momentum we are already experiencing in the community," Westminster Economic Development Initiative Executive Director Carolynn Welch said.

"With this larger space comes greater opportunity for the economically disadvantaged entrepreneurs who are excited to own and operate a business in our city. Together, we are creating a place that holds great promise for our region."