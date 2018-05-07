WEST SENECA, NY - Giant Hogweed is nothing new. But, a new state report shows just how difficult it has been to fight the plant.

Giant hogweed has stems that have reddish-purple spots and white flowers at the top. The plant can grow as tall as 14 feet. Garden expert Jackie Albarella knows all about giant hogweed and that the sap inside the plant is dangerous.

"As soon as that sap gets on your ski, your either going to have a reaction or, and having a reaction is based on you personally some will react more violently than others," she said.

The sap can cause severe burns and eye irritation, even blindness. Giant hogweed has been around for years.

REPORTER: How did it get here? It just showed up on a bus?

"It's like any other plant, the plant has seeds and those seeds are carried by the wind and planted somewhere else," Albarella said.

The Department of Environmental Conservation has removed and killed hundreds of hogweed sites across the state. But many still remain.

According to the agency's 2017 report on the plant's impact, giant hogweed exists in every Western New York county -- 196 locations in Erie County; 36 in Niagara County and 42 in Orleans County. The plant is often found near creeks and along trails.

"I worry about kids who are playing along the creek and they say 'oh wow look at this cool thing,' " Albarella said.

If you come in contact with giant hogweed, the DEC says you should immediately wash the affected area with soap and cold water. Also, keep it away from sunlight for two days and see a doctor.

REPORTER: Do you see any signs that this issue is going to be solved?

"I think eventually, we also have to accept responsibility for our actions in terms of stop bringing in plants from other states that shouldn't be here, stop bringing in plants in {from} other countries that shouldn't be here," Albarella said.

According to the the DEC's 2017 giant hogweed report, these are the number of sites where the plant is found:

Cattaraugus County -- 33 sites

Chautauqua County -- 23 sites

Erie County -- 196 sites

Genesee County -- 47 sites

Niagara County -- 36 sites

Orleans County -- 42 sites

Wyoming County -- 41 sites

If you know where giant hogweed is located, the DEC asks that you take pictures of the plant and email or snail mail them to the DEC. You can also call the giant hogweed hotline at (845) 256-3111.

Email address: ghogweed@dec.ny.gov

Mailing address:

NYSDEC Division of Lands & Forests

Giant Hogweed Program

21 South Putt Corners Road

New Paltz, NY 12561

