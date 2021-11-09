West Seneca wants to hear from residents about issues with deer population

The town's Deer Task Force, made up of volunteers, is looking at how it should manage deer-human interactions and the cost of various approaches.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The Town of West Seneca is in the process of conducting a comprehensive survey of human-deer interactions and is looking to residents for input.

The survey can be found here and on the town's website.

Here is what the Deer Task Force wants residents to know ahead of a public meeting set for January 18 at 6 p.m. at a location to be announced:

While there is more than one approach to bait and shoot programs, outcomes from bait and shoot programs are extremely limited in the number of deer eliminated, and requires multiple years of culling in order to see lasting results.

Bait and shoot programs are highly controlled by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). Programs are only conducted on Town and DEC approved properties, by specially licensed hunters, and from elevated stands. All meat is donated to those in need.

The Deer Task Force was appointed in April 2021 based on a growing concern with human-deer interactions.

When taking part in the survey, residents are asked to keep in mind the following:

Feeding deer is illegal in New York State. Anyone who is aware that neighbors are feeding deer should call the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Division of Law Enforcement at (716) 851-7050.

Driving the speed limit and driving cautiously can avoid many deer-vehicle collisions.

Feeding deer may seem like a way to help them, but it can contribute to the spread of deer diseases by creating unnaturally large congregations of deer, and by providing them with food that is not easily digestible and can ultimately lead to deer death.

Feeding deer leads to habituation, which exacerbates many of the issues that residents are facing, such as deer spending large amounts of time in residential areas, and increased vehicle collisions.

Individual vigilance and inspection of humans and pets after being in brushy and wooded areas is the best way to avoid tick-borne illness.

Households may choose deer resistant trees, plants, and shrubs.