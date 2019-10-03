WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The SPCA shelter in West Seneca hosted what it calls a "wildlife baby shower" on Saturday.

It gave visitors the chance to check out some of the more unusual guests and teaching people how best to live with the wildlife in their community.

"We're here for individual animals to help them if they're suffering, but we're also more importantly trying to look at how humans can increase their negative impacts on wildlife," said Barb Haney, the Director of Wildlife at the SPCA Serving Erie County.

