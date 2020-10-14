x
West Seneca Senior Center hosting drug take back event

The event will be held on October 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Prescription Pills

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Have old, unwanted medicine in your household? It's time to get rid of it properly.

The Drug Enforcement Administration is sponsoring a drug take back event next weekend in at the West Seneca Senior Center. The event will be held on October 24 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The West Seneca Police Department is reminding people that if you do not dispose of unused or unwanted prescription drugs properly they may find a new home. The police department adds that most young people who abuse prescription drugs tend to get them from family, friends or the medicine cabinet at home.

