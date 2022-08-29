West Seneca School District proposes changes to merge elementary schools

Leaders say the changes would allow for more continuity, better accountability and expanded opportunities for students.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — School leaders in West Seneca are considering a proposal to downsize the district.

With nine buildings, including two middle schools and two high schools, the board could condense them.

Leaders say it would allow for more opportunity and equity for students.

During Monday night's school board meeting, leaders said they want to hear from the community on ways to reorganize the district.

West Seneca Superintendent Matthew Bystrak said, "from my perspective we have people that agree, we all agree we probably need to do a little tweaking and I think at the very least lets sit down and have some conversations, start that process, what do we believe in?"