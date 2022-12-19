West Seneca school bus driver credited with saving student from choking

Driver Paul Perry was alerted by a student that another student was possibly choking last week while they were on the bus.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A West Seneca school bus driver is being credited with saving a West Seneca West Elementary student from choking while on the bus.

School officials say that student, Aiden Brown, notified Perry that his fellow classmate, John Margarone was in distress and possibly choking.

Perry went to the back of the bus and performed the Heimlich maneuver on Margarone and dislodged a gummy bear from his throat.

"It happened fast. I was concerned about the student's emotional and physical state based on what he'd just been through, but he assured me he was okay," Perry said in a social post on the School’s Facebook page.

Perry said he learned basic first aid and CPR training through the Boy Scouts First Aid rally that was held with his Boy Scout troop in 2018.

Margarone’s father, John Margarone Sr., met the school bus the following morning to thank Perry for helping his son.

The school’s principal, Dr. Kristen Frawley said Perry is a wonderful person and a reliable bus driver.

"He has that sort of chill personality that helps him get the job done without any excitement, and I think it served our student well that day, " she said. "He just did what he needed to, and all ended well."

Perry will be honored at the Jan. 3 West Seneca Board of Education meeting for his actions.