The West Seneca Police Department says both dogs were "released early for good behavior" and returned to their owner.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department says two dogs were apprehended Monday from inside a Tops store on Harlem Road.

According to a Facebook post from the police department, the dogs were allegedly trying to steal food from the produce section of the grocery store.

It's unclear at this time how the dogs ended up in the store.