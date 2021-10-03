West Seneca Police: Missing 83-year-old man with dementia located

Police say Willibald Michno was located safe on Ridge Road.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department is asking the public to be on the lookout for an 83-year-old man with dementia.

According to police, Willibald Michno wandered away from his residence on Fisher Court, located off Fisher Road, in West Seneca Tuesday evening.

Michno is said to be 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, and has a slender build with gray hair. He was last seen wearing a dark orange camouflage jacket.

Anyone who sees Michno is asked to call the West Seneca Police Department at (716) 674-2280 or dial 911.