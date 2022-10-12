West Seneca police ask for help locating missing vulnerable adult

According to the department, 59-year-old Sheila Baggott was last heard from Tuesday afternoon.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca police are asking the public for help to find a missing 59-year-old woman.

According to the department, Sheila Baggott was last heard from around 4 p.m. Tuesday. She also missed a scheduled appointment. Police believe she could be on foot in the area of Potters Road near the border of West Seneca and South Buffalo.

Sheila is described as 5'1" and weighs about 120 pounds. She has blue eyes and shoulder-length blonde hair. According to the WSPD, she typically wears a baseball cap, glasses & black leggings. She may also be wearing a light blue fleece jacket and light brown boots.

Anybody with information is asked to call the West Seneca Police Department at (716) 674-2280 or dial 911.