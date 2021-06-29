Police: Pedestrian killed on Southwestern Boulevard

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened Tuesday night on Southwestern Boulevard.
Police say a male pedestrian was killed in an accident that happened around 9:45 p.m.
Southwestern Boulevard is currently closed in both directions between Angle Road and Leydecker Road. Police say their accident investigation unit will continue to investigate for the next several hours.
No further information has been provided at this time. 2 On Your Side will update this story as more information becomes available.