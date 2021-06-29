Police: Pedestrian killed on Southwestern Boulevard

Southwestern Boulevard is currently closed in both directions between Angle Road and Leydecker Road.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that happened Tuesday night on Southwestern Boulevard.

Police say a male pedestrian was killed in an accident that happened around 9:45 p.m.

Southwestern Boulevard is currently closed in both directions between Angle Road and Leydecker Road. Police say their accident investigation unit will continue to investigate for the next several hours.