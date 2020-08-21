West Seneca Police officer involved in incident at Planned Parenthood resigns

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A West Seneca police officer, suspended over his alleged response to a call at a Planned Parenthood office in the town has resigned.
The officer, who's name has not been released, took the action while an internal investigation into the August 14 incident was underway.
"Although this is the case, we can say the portion of the investigation that was undertaken did reveal the officer’s response was well outside the scope of training, and expectations of conduct for our officers. The West Seneca Police Department strives to serve all members of the public equally and impartially, with the highest ethical and professional standards. It appears that we missed the mark in this particular case," the department said in a statement that was released Friday afternoon.
The department said it will now work with Planned Parenthood to rebuild its relationship with the organization and restore confidence in the department going forward.