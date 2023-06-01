x
West Seneca Police Lieutenant helps resident keep cool

Lt. Jon Luterek helped a local resident stay cool by helping them get a new air conditioner.
Credit: West Seneca Police Dept.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A West Seneca Police Lieutenant is being recognized for helping a resident keep their cool.

Lieutenant Jon Luterek was dispatched to a home to check on the welfare of a resident after a concerned person called police that the resident's air conditioning unit stopped working and the resident appeared to be in distress. 

When Lt. Luterek arrived, he found the temperature in the house was extremely high. 

The resident was unable to afford to purchase a new air conditioning unit, so Lt. Luterek chipped in some of his own money, went to the store and purchased a new unit. 

The Lieutenant, who the department says is a "chill guy", even installed the unit for the resident.

