WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department is asking for the public's assistance to locate two individuals regarding a series of alleged scam attempts.

Police say Nicholas Certo, 34, and Anthony Delmaro, 48, are both people of interest who are wanted for questioning. Both have been allegedly targeting the elderly in roofing scams throughout Western New York.

Delmaro is also wanted by New York State Parole on a parole violation and absconder.

Anyone with information can contact the West Seneca Police Department at (716) 674-2280.

RELATED: North Tonawanda detectives looking to identify driver in hit-and-run accident

RELATED: Amherst Police looking to identify man in connection with larceny

RELATED: North Tonawanda Police looking to identify man in regards to larceny