John Bochenski, 18, was last seen on Wimbledon Court about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A Missing Child Alert has been issued for a West Seneca teen.

John Bochenski is 18 years old, has autism and may be in need of medical attention.

He was last seen on Wimbledon Court in the town around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday. He's believed to be on foot and wearing a maroon hooded sweatshirt, jeans and black sneakers.