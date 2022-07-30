West Seneca Police looking for missing man

Joshua Simon, 22, has not been heard from since Friday.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing man.

Joshua Simon, 22, has not been heard from since Friday. His family says he was recently diagnosed with schizophrenia and they are concerned for his welfare, according to police. He is not believed to be in immediate danger.

Simon was last known to be in the area of Seneca and Ryan streets in South Buffalo.

Simon is a white male, 6 foot 2 inches tall, and about 230 pounds. He has blue eyes and blond hair.