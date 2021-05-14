West Seneca Police looking for accident victim's 'guardian angel'

Police say the woman, who identified herself as a nurse, used jumper cables as a makeshift tourniquet on the man's badly bleeding arm.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca Police are looking for the woman who they say may have saved a man's life at at an accident scene on the southbound Route 400 on Friday morning.

The crash happened shortly before noon. Police say the man suffered a severe arm laceration and was losing a lot of blood.

The woman, who said she was a nurse, was driving by and stopped and offered to help. Officers say she proceeded to use a pair of jumper cables as a makeshift tourniquet, "by all accounts saving the man's life."

The woman left the scene before police could get her name, and they are now looking for her to say thank you.

"We fully understand that people don't always want recognition for good deeds," a post on the West Seneca Police Facebook page said. "But we (and the victim) would love to say thank you. At the very least hopefully this post can spread some good news for a change and maybe reach this special person so they know how much they were appreciated!"

The woman is described as a white female, possibly with blonde hair and in her 40s. If you have any idea who the woman might be, you can call West Seneca Police at 674-2280.