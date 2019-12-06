WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca police are the latest law enforcement agency to report scam calls tied to the department.

Several residents have reported to police over the past two days calls from someone claiming to be a West Seneca Police officer or IRS agent. The number on the caller ID comes up as the same phone number as the police station. The person answering the phone is told they owe money to the department and if they don't pay, a warrant will be issued for their arrest.

Police say this is a scam and at no point would any West Seneca Police officer call and ask for money over the phone.

If you believe that you have been a target of one of these calls, you're asked to call West Seneca Police at 674-2280.