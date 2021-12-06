West Seneca Police holding property, bicycle auction Saturday

The auction is being held at the police headquarters garage, located at 1250 Union Road, between the West Seneca Town Hall and the West Seneca Ice Rink.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — The West Seneca Police Department's annual property and bicycle auction is returning this weekend.

The auction is being held at the police headquarters garage, located at 1250 Union Road, between the West Seneca Town Hall and the West Seneca Ice Rink.

Anyone interested in looking at the items can do so Saturday, June 12, at 10 a.m. The auction will begin promptly at 10:30 a.m.

In addition to bicycles, the West Seneca Police department will be auctioning off items such as a PlayStation 3, a controller, some video games, a cordless drill and other items.