WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Happening Tuesday night in West Seneca, a public meeting is being held on what residents want to see happen to a town nature building that is literally falling apart.

2 On Your Side has reported for the past several years on the problems at the Burchfield Nature and Art Center on Union Road.

The Burchfield Center has been standing for about 17 years, but a few years ago, people started noticing the building was literally sinking.

2 On Your Side asked, is this maybe the worst project that's ever come about?

“I would think so, especially something that shouldn't have happened if it had been constructed properly in the first place we wouldn't have this problem,” said Gene Hart, a West Seneca council member. “We have fortified all the walls to make sure nothing collapses.”

Water damage has caused mold, wall panels have rotted, and some of the windows have been damaged from the pressure of the building. Only one classroom here is available.

“All of the mold that we have exposed so far, and there's a lot of it, has been sealed. That's one of the first things we did,” Hart said.

The Burchfield Center was built by C-H Byron, located in Amherst, for $631,000. The company was the lowest bidder on the project. A couple years ago, the company told us they built the nature and art center according to plan.

Last year the town sued two architecture firms and an engineering company, claiming they were negligent on the project. The companies responded in court, saying the suit should be tossed because it had exceeded the statute of limitations.

A judge has dismissed the lawsuits, but the town is appealing.

Now the town is left with a decaying building and mounting costs to maintain it.

So, how quickly will the town move on whatever recommendation comes from the public whether to demo and rebuild or just make repairs?

“I don't know what the public will tell us tonight,” Hart said.

The town wrote in its lawsuit last year that the town has suffered damages of $1.7 million. T that number is likely higher now with ongoing maintenance costs.

Some of the ideas that will be talked about Tuesday night are whether to demo and rebuild or repair the building or maybe putting the project up for referendum.

