West Seneca man pleads not guilty in death of man allegedly over argument about not wearing a mask

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Seneca man has until the end of Monday to post $10,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty to a charge involving the death of an elderly man.
Donald Lewinski, 65, was arraigned in Erie County Court Monday morning on a count of criminally negligent homicide. The charge stems from a September 2020 incident where Erie County DA John Flynn said Lewinski and the victim, Rocco Spienza, 80, got into an argument over Lewinski not wearing a facemask. Both were at a Southwestern Boulevard bar at the time.
Flynn says surveillance video shows Lewinski stand up and shove Sapienza with two hands. Sapienza fell to the ground and suffered a seizure. He was unresponsive and was taken to ECMC. He never regained consciousness and died four days later.