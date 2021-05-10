West Seneca man pleads not guilty in death of man allegedly over argument about not wearing a mask

An Erie County Grand Jury indicted Donald Lewinski on a charge of criminally negligent homicide for the September, 2020 incident at a Southwestern Blvd. bar.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A West Seneca man has until the end of Monday to post $10,000 bail after he pleaded not guilty to a charge involving the death of an elderly man.

Donald Lewinski, 65, was arraigned in Erie County Court Monday morning on a count of criminally negligent homicide. The charge stems from a September 2020 incident where Erie County DA John Flynn said Lewinski and the victim, Rocco Spienza, 80, got into an argument over Lewinski not wearing a facemask. Both were at a Southwestern Boulevard bar at the time.