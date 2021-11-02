West Seneca man charged with possession of child pornography, attempting to destroy of evidence

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — A West Seneca man is due in US District Court in Buffalo Thursday afternoon following his arrest on charges of possession of child pornography and attempting to destroy evidence.

The US Attorney's Office says in September 2019, investigators discovered an online address allegedly traced back to 33-year-old Shawn Johnson requesting suspected child pornography files. Three months later, the FBI served a search warrant at Johnson's home on Angle Road.

According to the criminal complaint, as investigators entered the home, they heard loud noises coming from the second floor and found Johnson in his bedroom allegedly smashing his laptop against the wall trying to damage it. The laptop was sent to the FBI's Digital Forensics Analysis Unit for repair and approximately 80% of the data, including numerous images and videos of child pornography, was able to be recovered.