West Seneca fire causes over $100,000 worth of damage

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Several West Seneca fire districts were called to the scene of a structure fire Wednesday afternoon on Greenfield Avenue.

The West Seneca Police Department says the fire broke out around 2:40 p.m. Based on the initial investigation, the fire may have started by gasoline draining from a motorcycle in the garage. Police say that the gas and fumes may have then spread to a nearby pilot light for a heated floor.

The garage is considered a total loss from the fire. Police say the fire also caused damage to the residence, as well as a detached garage, and a garage on an adjacent property. Several classic cars were destroyed.

Police say a vehicle was also salvaged from the neighboring garage by officers.The vehicle didn't sustain any damage.

Damage is currently estimated to be over $100,000.

Fire investigators are said to be conducting a investigation into the exact cause. No injuries were reported.