West Seneca family giving back to WNY cancer patients

David Hubert and his wife Pam were inspired to give back, after his battle with throat cancer.

WEST SENECA, N.Y. — Everyone has a story, but every once in awhile "cancer" seems to write itself in.

"You just don't realize how many people are touched by this thing," said David Hubert.

Just a few days after celebrating 37 years of marriage to his wife Pam, it happened to David Hubert. A lump inside his throat created a conversation between David Hubert and his doctor that he will never forget.

"He walked in and said he had some bad news," David Hubert said. Ok what's the punchline? He goes no, you have cancer and his exact words were 'you're going to survive but you're going to go through hell.'"

David Hubert couldn't do basic things like taste or even talk.

"His cancer was my cancer," Pam Hubert said. "I felt everything he felt only in different bodies. It was hard to watch him go downhill."

David went into remission last November but the radiation from chemo still took its toll. Thankfully the hospital staff at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center helped him get through his medical needs and his family's financial ones.

"They were there to help us with that high deductible," Pam Hubert said. "When you're going through all of this, he's choking around the clock, it was a huge burden to be lifted. I mean we did well in life and cancer just knocks you right down."

Now the Hubert's are giving back to Roswell's Angel Fund, which will help other families struggling with the cost of a cancer diagnosis.

"Some of those challenges could be medication costs, childcare costs, paying their bills, medical equipment, prescription needs, all of those kinds of things that add a little more stress to somebody's life," said Alexandria Hoaglund, senior community fundraising coordinator at Roswell Park.

The Hubert's are raffling off $4,300 worth of prizes, some of which are in their backyard. Some of that money will also be going to cancer research.

Pam Hubert has also decorated her yard in honor of Roswell and anyone who has been touched by the disease.

"If you want to put your name on a pumpkin, I welcome anyone to come to our home and we'll place it in our yard," she said.

It's all a little reminder from a family whose life has been forever changed from cancer.

"We just want to slow people down for a minute and try to help people through this thing," David Hubert said. "Call me, call Pam. They need someone to talk to when you're feeling horrible and nobody is there."

Even if cancer sneaks its way into your story, you are never alone in your fight against it.

If you would like to donate to the raffle, click here.