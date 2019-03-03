WEST SENECA, N.Y. — This is one of the many reasons why Buffalo and Western New York is known as the 'City of Good Neighbors.'

In a Facebook post shared on Friday, Kelly Wier posted a photo of a West Seneca police officer helping a man in a wheelchair get over a snowy viaduct on Union Road.

West Seneca Police have confirmed that the officer in the picture is Officer David Jarczyk.

Jarczyk tells 2 On Your Side that he and another officer, Officer Don Hanley, arrived along with a good samaritan driving a wheelchair van for Erie County.

Officer Hanley then blocked traffic with the help of the West Seneca Highway Department to safely get the man to the parking lot of Mooney's where the wheelchair van was then waiting.

Officer Jarczyk has been with West Seneca Police for about 5 years and is known to always do the right thing, according to a spokesperson for the police department.