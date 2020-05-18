BUFFALO, N.Y. — The West Seneca Chamber of Commerce announced Monday its intention to awards 20 grants, totaling $10,000, to local businesses feeling the financial burden brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

The grants, which will be given to the 20 applicants in good standing with the Chamber and in the greatest need, can be used for any purpose. The money can help keep on an employee, buy equipment or anything else the business deems fit.

"Our board members have been debating, since the outbreak of the pandemic, how we can best assist member businesses and organizations that might be struggling at this time,” said Joe Kirchmyer, executive director of the West Seneca Chamber of Commerce. “We hope our $10,000 investment will bring some relief to business owners and organizational directors and at the same time help kickstart our local economy once New York Pause has been lifted.”

Those who wish can donate to the overall funding for the grants so the chamber can give out additional grants once the $10,000 has been awarded. Anybody wishing to make a contribution can contact the Chamber at (716) 674-4900.

