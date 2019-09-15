WEST SENECA, N.Y. — West Seneca Police are investigating an early-morning crash on Southwestern Boulevard between Seneca Street and Leydecker Road.

As of 9:45 a.m., the southbound lanes in that area were completely closed. Police are directing traffic in the northbound lanes.

Police and firefighters put up crime scene tape around an area of trees and brush. The vehicle involved couldn't been seen from the road. Police used a drone at the scene to get a better look at the crash site.

There's no official word on how many people were in the vehicle or the extent of their injuries.

2 On Your Side reached out to West Seneca police for more details but was told the accident investigation team was still on scene and more information would be available later.

We will update this story with new information when it is released.

