West Nile virus confirmed in Erie County mosquitoes

Erie County Department of Health is reminding people of the risk from mosquitoes.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is reminding people of the risk of West Nile virus in mosquitoes following confirmed positive results in area insects.

A pool test from late August confirmed the presence of the virus in area mosquitoes. This positive result is later than what has been seen in past years. Typically, West Nile virus has been found in pool sample in late July.

The virus is spread to people from mosquito bites. People are encouraged to avoid getting bit by wearing long sleeves, wear repellant, limit outdoor activity - especially at dusk and dawn, and stay away from wooded areas where mosquitoes may live.

Most people who are infected with the virus do not have symptoms, according to ECDOH. For one in 150 people the virus can become a severe illness affecting the central nervous system.