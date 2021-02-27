West Herr donating $50,000 to help save USS The Sullivans

West Herr is also issuing a community challenge, calling on others to help contribute to the cause.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — 2 On Your Side reported Friday that USS The Sullivans is in danger of sinking, and the Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park is asking the general public to help donate in order to keep the ship afloat.

Now a local business is coming forward to help raise money for the 78-year-old Fletcher-Class destroyer.

Scott Bieler, the president and CEO of West Herr Automotive Group, says West Herr is donating $50,000 to the All Hands on Deck fundraising campaign to help save USS The Sullivans. West Herr is also issuing a community challenge, calling on others to help contribute to the cause.

“When we heard the USS The Sullivans was in danger of sinking and needed emergency fundraising, we immediately felt compelled to help through our West Herr Cares Initiative," Bieler said.

"West Herr Cares is about providing assistance to the Western New York community that has shown us consistent support and loyalty over the last 70 years. We feel humbled by this support and determined to continue giving back wherever we can."

Currently, the ship requires $100,000 in emergency repairs just to keep her afloat until the Naval Park can begin the long-term repairs.