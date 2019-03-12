BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo man who adopted five siblings, so they could all be together, got a new set of wheels Tuesday.

Lamont Thomas, 48, adopted five children in October; Michaela, 1, Major, 2, Nakia, 3, Jamel, 4, and Zendaya, 5. Thomas says he wanted to see the children together because they are all siblings and were spread out across Western New York.

One of the challenges Thomas faced was transporting the children. His vehicle often broke down.

West Herr saw Thomas' story and wanted to make sure he had what he needed to keep his family safe on the road.

They donated a 2018 Dodge Caravan. Thomas has fostered 30 children in his lifetime and has adopted 10 children.

