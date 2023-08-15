West Herr donates All-Electric Cargo Van to Response to Love Center

According to Sister Johnice, the center has also seen an increase in the need for more food serving up to as many as 6,000 meals per month.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo's Response to Love Center has a new set of wheels, thanks to West Herr Automotive Group.

The dealership donated a brand-new Ford E-Transit All-Electric Cargo Van last Friday.

The donation was made after Sister Mary Johnice met with Scott Bieler, the President and and CEO of West Herr Automotive Group, and told him about the center's transportation challenges.

The Response to Love Center provides basic human services including meals and clothing to those in need. It also provides adult language education and one-to-one advocacy services.

According to Sister Johnice, the center has also seen an increase in the need for more food serving up to as many as 6,000 meals per month. Much of that food must be picked up and the center's minivan was not large enough to handle the task.

Now, the new All-Electric Cargo Van will allow the center to continue its mission.