West Herr aims to build new Hamburg dealership

The 14-acre property is across the street from West Herr’s Toyota dealership at 4141 Southwestern Blvd.

HAMBURG, N.Y. — West Herr Automotive Group wants to construct an automotive dealership in Hamburg.

The Orchard Park-based auto group is seeking town approvals, which include amending a section of the town code, to build the new Subaru dealership at Southwestern Boulevard and Brompton Drive, according to documents filed with the town. The 14-acre property is across the street from West Herr’s Toyota dealership at 4141 Southwestern Blvd.

West Herr currently has a Subaru dealership, nestled between other company dealerships, 2.3 miles away from the proposed project.

Read the full story from our partners at Buffalo Business First. 

