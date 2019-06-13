BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Chairman of the Board for a company based in Allegany County was recognized Thursday for making the single largest donation in the 95-year history of the Catholic Charities Appeal.

The personal and corporate gift from Charlie Joyce of Otis Eastern Service, LLC of Wellsville totals $450,000. Joyce is a longtime benefactor of the Appeal. His 2012 donation established the Catholic Charities Wellsville Food Pantry and Outreach. Earlier this year he made a $10,000 donation directly to the pantry.

"This is a challenging year, but far too many in our community have come to rely on Catholic Charities when they have nowhere else to turn" said Joyce. "I personally invite others, who are able to give, to think of the people for whom this Appeal makes a difference and to support the 2019 Appeal. Every gift, no matter the amount, is important. My father was the one who taught me to share from my blessings, to help people in need. In fact, Father's Day is nearly here and it's a perfect opportunity to honor our fathers for all they instilled in us."

To recognize all he has done for the Appeal, Catholic Charities will be renaming the Wellsville pantry to the Joyce Family Food Pantry and Outreach later this year.

With just over two weeks to go, the 2019 Catholic Charities Appeal is at 81% of its goal.