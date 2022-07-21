Wells Enterprises announces layoffs at Dunkirk ice cream plant

Wells Enterprises confirmed the layoffs in a statement on Thursday.

DUNKIRK, N.Y. — On Thursday, it was confirmed that the Dunkirk Wells ice cream plant will be reducing its workforce.

In a statement, the Le Mars, Iowa based company said it has "made the difficult decision to scale back operations at our Dunkirk, New York facility in 2023 to five production lines."

Wells Enterprises said it is still working to communicate the changes to employees, but it does plan on continuing normal operations through the end of this year.

Read the full statement from Wells Enterprises below:

"Wells Enterprises is always evaluating and evolving our business strategies to ensure the long-term sustainability of our organization and to meet consumer demand for our products.

"As market trends shift in our industry, we adapt and optimize our operations to ensure continued success of our business. We recently completed a comprehensive review of our manufacturing footprint and our needs to support our overall business strategy. As a result, we have made the difficult decision to scale back operations at our Dunkirk, New York facility in 2023 to five production lines. Our intention is to continue our normal operations for the remainder of 2022.