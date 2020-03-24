BUFFALO, N.Y. — A local walk-in care center is making changes in light of the outbreak of COVID-19, also known as the coronavirus.

Effective immediately, WellNow Urgent Care will ask people to complete an in-vehicle check in before entering the building.

“WellNow Urgent Care continues to analyze and evaluate our procedures during this pandemic to help ensure the health and safety of our patients and providers,” said WellNow Urgent Care President John Radford, M.D. “Using an in-vehicle triaging process allows our providers to evaluate and make real-time decisions on patients whose symptoms may be consistent with COVID-19 — helping us reduce the transmission of illness. So far, it’s being very well received by both our staff and communities.”

Those seeking treatment will be asked two questions:

-Do you have a cough, fever of shortness of breath?

-Have you had potential exposure to someone confirmed positive for coronavirus? (COVID-19).

Patients that answer “yes” to either question are instructed to use their mobile devices to scan the QR code or type in the URL on the sign to complete check-in and then wait in their vehicle for a text with further instructions on entering the facility. The technology allows for two-texting, ensuring clear communication between patients and staff. Patients having difficulty checking in online may call the facility directly to be checked in over the phone while they wait in their vehicle. Only those patients that answer “no” to both questions may check-in inside the facility.

A full list of WellNow Urgent Care's services and hours can be found here.