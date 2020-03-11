WellNow Urgent Care to add 75 jobs in WNY

The jobs will be for NPs, LPNs, PAs, patient care techs, radiological techs and various administrative positions.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — WellNow Urgent Care will be adding close to 100 jobs in the WNY region to support new facilities that are scheduled to open in early 2021.

Across the state, the company will be looking to fill 300 new positions to help staff new urgent care centers, and 75 of those openings will be in the WNY region. Two of the new facilities will be located in Lockport and Williamsville.

The company is looking to find all different types of professionals to help provide healthcare during the pandemic as well as the upcoming cold and flu season.

"With flu season and the anticipated next wave of COVID-19 happening at the same time the Western New York community needs easy-to-get, high-quality healthcare now more than ever. This means we need to dial-up our hiring efforts now—so we can get ahead of the expected demand from this so-called ‘twindemic’” said WellNow Urgent Care President John Radford, M. D.