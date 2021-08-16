WellNow Urgent Care center in Amherst to temporarily serve as COVID-19 PCR testing center

The Amherst location, along with nine other locations across the state, will temporarily serve as COVID-19 PCR testing centers for asymptomatic patients.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Starting Monday, several urgent care centers in New York State will temporarily serve as COVID-19 PCR testing centers for asymptomatic patients.

According to WellNow Urgent Care, 10 urgent care centers across New York will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week to test asymptomatic patients. Those looking to get tested for COVID-19 at one of the WellNow Urgent Care locations are encouraged to make an appointment online; however, walk-ins are welcome.

Here in Western New York the temporary testing-only facility is located in Amherst on Sheridan Drive. The other nine urgent care centers are located in areas downstate.

"We’re proud to support the needs of our patients, staff and communities by providing greater access to COVID-19 PCR testing," said John Radford, M.D., President at WellNow Urgent Care. "Through some of the most difficult periods of the pandemic, our team has continued to adapt to ensure we are delivering the highest quality care, whether that’s meant expanding same and next-day PCR testing to all of our New York locations, adjusting our hours, or growing our Virtual Care platform to see more patients virtually."

Asymptomatic patients include anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19, but who is not exhibiting symptoms. Asymptomatic patients also includes anyone who needs a PCR test for work, school or other purposes.