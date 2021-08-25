WellNow plans urgent care center on Grand Island

The site at 2340 Grand Island Blvd. had housed a Pizza Hut, which shut down during the pandemic. The building was recently razed.

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. — WellNow Urgent Care has begun work on another local office, this one on Grand Island.

Annie Keller, public relations manager for WellNow, said plans call for following the same model and layout as the company's 18 other locations in the region, including one that opened in July in Lockport.