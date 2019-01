She wasn't due to arrive for at least another week, but little Charlotte Reese Wienckowski apparently had other ideas.

The 6-pound, 9-ounce bundle of joy was born at 12:01 A.M. at Oishei Children's Hospital, making her WNY's first baby of 2019.

Due January 9, Charlotte is the fourth daughter for Chris and Kristina Wienckowski of the City of Tonawanda.