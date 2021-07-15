Library auditorium dedication honors Dr. Eva M. Doyle

Local historian and author Dr. Eva M. Doyle was honored Thursday with a library auditorium that now bears her name.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — We are celebrating Western New York, highlighting the honoring of a local icon who has taught and inspired so many.

This library auditorium isn't just some place people gather for performances and the like. It's considered a second home for Dr. Doyle, who has held more than 100 educational programs in the auditorium that has now been named after her.

The Frank E. Merriweather, Jr. Library Auditorium on Jefferson Avenue has been renamed Dr. Eva M. Doyle Auditorium.

"She has literally held dozens and dozens and dozens of educational programs at this library in this room over the years. She has honored members of this community literally hundreds of members of this community," Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said. "She has opened up the power of reading and history and learning to thousands of members of this community, and for that we should be eternally grateful."

Dr. Doyle has a long list of contributions to the City of Buffalo, that span decades, newspaper columnist, activist, lecturer and expert on African and African American history.

"I never imagined that one day I would be here for a ceremony when my name would be part of this great library," Doyle said. "It is especially an honor because the library itself is a pioneer in journalism."

Dr. Doyle taught in Buffalo Schools for 30 years, inspiring others and encouraging people to read, read, read.

Even though she is retired, she continues to follow her purpose in life to teach future generations. With so many titles, this is what she had to say on which one means the most to her.

"Should we call you Dr. Doyle? Or Mother Doyle? Or mother doctor or doctor mother? My answer is this, whatever you feel comfortable doing because the most important thing to me is teacher," Doyle said.

Last year, Dr. Doyle signed off as host of the "Eye On History" radio show on WUFO, after 14 years years on the airwaves.

She does continue to author the "Eye on History" column for The Buffalo Criterion.

Thursday's dedication was emotional with Doyle's kids present, music and prayer.

By proclamation, Mayor Brown declared Thursday, Dr. Eva M. Doyle Day in the City of Buffalo.