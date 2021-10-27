"Welcome Art" unveiled at the Buffalo Central Terminal

The so-called "doodle portal" was created by an artist named Nando Alvarez Perez and it incorporates art created by kids at the Matt Urban center.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Central Terminal unveiled its "welcome art" entry Wednesday night.

The so-called "doodle portal" was created by an artist named Nando Alvarez Perez and it incorporates art created by kids at the Matt Urban center.

Perez is the co-founder of The "Buffalo Institute for Contemporary Art" whose mission is to break down the barriers between the art community and the rest of the world.

"It was important to have the community itself reflected in this work. And each workshop started with prompts about the past, present and future of this neighborhood. And it just felt absolutely essential to have these kids imagination for what that looks like," Perez said.

The project received support from Councilmember Mitch Nowakowski and other local foundations.

Other art installations

Two other pieces of art were unveiled on Monday.

The Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has commissioned two permanent art installations installed at the Aquarium of Niagara and the Buffalo Zoo on plastic pollution.

“Plastic is by far the largest amount of trash pollution we find during our cleanups of both the shorelines and in local waters,” Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper Executive Director Jill Jedlicka said.