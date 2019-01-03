BUFFALO, N.Y. — The New York State Legislature passed a bill this week, to make “revenge porn” a criminal offense in the state, as most other states had done previously.

It is a topic which 2 on Your Side has reported on extensively in recent years.

Erie County's District Attorney John Flynn, who applauds the measure, says for far too long he's had told those who've complained about sexual images of them posted online without their consent, that there was little he nor police could do about it.

“Now we can,” said Flynn during a Friday news conference with Assembly members Monica Wallace (D- 143rd District) and Karen McMahon (D-146th District).

“It’s not only disturbing, it's frankly disgusting," said McMahon of revenge porn, which Wallace described as pervasive.

“One study showed that 1-in-25 Americans have been the subject of revenge porn," Wallace said.

The New Law

Under the bill, expected to be signed into law by Governor Andrew Cuomo, those accused under the statute would face a misdemeanor charge with potential sentences ranging from probation, to up to one year in jail upon conviction.

Flynn believes the law will have a deterrent effect on those who might be tempted to publish or sell images, perhaps once taken of a former boyfriend, girlfriend, or spouse with the understanding they would be kept private.

Flynn said revenge porn most commonly results from a nasty breakup, where one former partner seeks to punish the other by posting embarrassing images- often on the internet- in order to extract some form of revenge against them.

"Hopefully the word gets out there they can no longer do it anymore and I won't have as many cases as we might have,” he said.

To be charged under the new law, the images would have to involve an explicit image of an intimate nature, shared publicly without the victim's consent, and shared purposely to inflict harm upon the victim to whom harm must have come as a result.



Wallace, herself an attorney, says establishing that wouldn't be complicated.

“It would be the same way you would prove harm in any other case. You would have testimony, you would have medical records…the same way you would in any other case," Wallace said.

Relief for Victims

However, beyond crime and punishment, officials note the law opens a path for victims to more easily seek monetary damages in civil court for a variety of harms done.

“This could include a job loss, damaged reputations, emotional pain, and trauma as a result of these actions,” said McMahon.

And perhaps, most important of all, the law would establish an ability to seek injunctive relief which might yield what victims seek the most.

“Injunctive relief involves being able to ask a judge to order websites to remove the images,” said McMahon, who is also an attorney.

“Which is really important in order to provide the victim the ability to get that information off of the internet," Wallace said.