BUFFALO, NY – The U.S.S. The Sullivans, a centerpiece of he Buffalo and Erie County Naval & Military Park, has developed several leaks and an assessment will soon be done to comprehend the severity of the holes in its hull.

“This is a national historic landmark named for the five Sullivan brothers who lost their lives off the Solomon Islands. And it would be a tragedy and a travesty to allow these ships to get beyond the capabilities that we have to maintain them,” said John Branning who is the Superintendent of Ships at the park.

The ship currently has nine active leaks, according to Branning, and an array of sump pumps which are constantly dispelling water from areas well below decks and inaccessible to the public.

Indeed, visitors who come to tour the ship would have no idea of the problem.

The park has obtained a grant to do a “hole survey” to ascertain the condition of the entire hull. A firm has been hired to do the work this summer.

Based upon the results of the survey several recommendations might be considered, including but not limited to the very complicated and costly option of removing the ship, and towing it to a dry dock (the nearest is in Erie, PA) where it could be repaired and then towed back to Buffalo.

