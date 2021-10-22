Crash on Wehrle Drive Friday leaves 1 person dead and 2 injured

AMHERST, N.Y. — A crash on Wehrle Drive left one person dead, and Amherst Police are looking for witnesses of the crash.
On Friday at around 1:30 p.m., a 2009 Nissan was entering Wehrle Drive from a parking lot on 2500 block. The car was struck by a 2017 Ford going westbound.
The Nissan was driven by a 78-year-old man from Bowmansville. He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 78-year-old female was taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.
The 46-year-old operator of the Ford was taken to ECMC by Twin City Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.
Those involved in the accident are not being identified until families have been contacted.
Anyone who witnessed the accident is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.