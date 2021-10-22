Crash on Wehrle Drive Friday leaves 1 person dead and 2 injured

Police are looking for witnesses of the crash that took place around 1:30 p.m.

AMHERST, N.Y. — A crash on Wehrle Drive left one person dead, and Amherst Police are looking for witnesses of the crash.

On Friday at around 1:30 p.m., a 2009 Nissan was entering Wehrle Drive from a parking lot on 2500 block. The car was struck by a 2017 Ford going westbound.

The Nissan was driven by a 78-year-old man from Bowmansville. He suffered serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 78-year-old female was taken to Erie County Medical Center with serious injuries.

The 46-year-old operator of the Ford was taken to ECMC by Twin City Ambulance with non-life threatening injuries.

Those involved in the accident are not being identified until families have been contacted.